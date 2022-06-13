Win Stuff
Hattiesburg Library provides free moving showings for summer

The Hattiesburg Public Library is hosting "Monday Movies" as part of its summer reading program.
By Marissa McCardell
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 6:05 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - As part of a Hub City summer, the Hattiesburg Library is offering a showing of children and adult movies throughout June and July.

Youth Services Librarian Deborah White said these movies are free to the community. The children’s movies will show every Monday starting at 10:30 a.m. and the adult movies will show every Thursday.

“This year summers reading theme is Ocean of Possibilities so I try to stick with the themes as much as I can,” said White. “I know there’s lots of popular movies that kids may have not gotten a chance to see in the theaters, so we are trying to do kids movies on Mondays through June and July. I hope this brings a lot of guests into our library that have never been here before, who may not know that we offer something for everybody. You don’t have to have a library card to participate in our summer reading program or join any of the activities we have.”

The movie schedule can be found below

  • Monday, June 20- Luca
  • Monday, June 27- Turning Red
  • Monday, July 11- The Little Mermaid
  • Monday, July 18- Clifford

