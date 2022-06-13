Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Top Of Class
Advertisement

Hattiesburg Library provides free movie showings for summer

The Hattiesburg Public Library is hosting "Monday Movies" as part of its summer reading program.
By Marissa McCardell
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 6:05 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - As part of a Hub City summer, the Hattiesburg Library is offering a showing of children and adult movies throughout June and July.

Youth Services Librarian Deborah White said these movies are free to the community. The children’s movies will show every Monday starting at 10:30 a.m. and the adult movies will show every Thursday.

“This year summers reading theme is Ocean of Possibilities so I try to stick with the themes as much as I can,” said White. “I know there’s lots of popular movies that kids may have not gotten a chance to see in the theaters, so we are trying to do kids movies on Mondays through June and July. I hope this brings a lot of guests into our library that have never been here before, who may not know that we offer something for everybody. You don’t have to have a library card to participate in our summer reading program or join any of the activities we have.”

The movie schedule can be found below

  • Monday, June 20- Luca
  • Monday, June 27- Turning Red
  • Monday, July 11- The Little Mermaid
  • Monday, July 18- Clifford

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

According to Forrest County Deputy Coroner and through the preliminary autopsy, no signs of...
Woman’s body found on MS-42 in Hattiesburg identified
Mississippi Made gets its day in the sun.
“Mississippi Made” draws statewide attention
The investigation remains ongoing.
Hattiesburg man shot in altercation on Main Street
Fraud Alert generic
Sheriff warns Pine Belt residents to watch their mailboxes
Crockrum was sentenced to the maximum penalty on both charges, 40 years in prison day-for-day...
Man sentenced for second-degree murder, kidnapping in Lamar Co.

Latest News

The Hattiesburg Public School District is hosting a Community Day in partnership with local law...
Hattiesburg public schools community day
The Hattiesburg Public School District is hosting a Community Day in partnership with local law...
Local police partner with Hattiesburg schools for 'Community Day'
The Hattiesburg Library is hosting Monday Movies as part of its summer reading program.
Hattiesburg Library hosts 'Monday Movies'
Hattiesburg Clinic members Nathan Darby, MD, Jeremy Wells, MD, and Mike Williamson, PT, DPT,...
Hattiesburg Clinic members awarded 2022 Sports Medicine Persons of the Year