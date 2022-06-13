Hattiesburg Clinic members awarded 2022 Sports Medicine Persons of the Year

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi Athletic Trainers’ Association has named the Mississippi High School Activities Association Sports Medicine Advisory Committee, which includes Hattiesburg Clinic members Nathan Darby, MD, Jeremy Wells, MD, and Mike Williamson, PT, DPT, ATC, as the 2022 Sports Medicine Persons of the Year.

The members of the MHSAA Sports Medicine Advisory Committee were recognized for continuous efforts, time and dedication in developing and implementing return-to-play protocols during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The number one priority was to look after the safety of our kids and athletes,” said Williamson. “That was the driving force behind this. We felt it was important to try to get them back to play as soon as possible.”

The committee met on a weekly basis for nearly a year to analyze scientific evidence, meet with players, coaches and administrators and develop plans that would allow sporting events to occur.

From personal protective equipment to proper spacing, including on school buses while traveling, and disinfecting sporting gear, they examined all aspects of each individual sport to help student athletes return to play during the pandemic.

The committee was also responsible for implementing the protocols when students tested positive for COVID-19.

“We were so close to forfeiting high school sports for a year due to COVID, so it was a huge feat to ensure that players, families and spectators were able to safely enjoy the sport,” said Wells. “In the end, we were able to implement health and safety protocols with minimal impact on playing time. While there were some restrictions, we developed protocols that will make the sport safer and healthier for years to come.”

“It was an honor in and of itself to serve on the MHSAA Sports Medicine Advisory Committee, and I am humbled to stand next to everyone involved and to be recognized with this award,” Wells added.

The Sports Medicine Advisory Committee is made up of physicians, athletic trainers, athletic directors, coaches and members of the MHSAA Executive Committee.

