Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Top Of Class
Advertisement

Hancock County searching for possibly armed and dangerous man

Nicholas Shiyou, AKA "Josh Shiyou" is wanted for aggravated assault, domestic violence, and...
Nicholas Shiyou, AKA "Josh Shiyou" is wanted for aggravated assault, domestic violence, and kidnapping.(Hancock County Sheriff's Office)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 11:06 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - The Hancock County Sherriff’s Office is searching for Nicholas Shiyou, AKA “Josh Shiyou,” who should be considered armed and dangerous.

He’s wanted for aggravated assault, domestic violence, and kidnapping. Investigators say Shiyou’s ex-girlfriend claims he held her hostage for three days in May.

According to Kristopher Robbins with the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department, Shiyou held the woman captive, took her car keys and wouldn’t let her leave the home. The woman eventually got away and went to the sheriff’s department for help.

Sheriff’s deputies and US marshals have been looking for Shiyou since then, and are now turning to the public for help.

Authorities say he has a history of domestic violence complaints by several woman, including three arrests since 2020. He’s also wanted on federal probation violation.

Shiyou is from the Jourdan River Shores/Kiln area, and changes vehicles often by borrowing them from friends.

If you have any information as to his whereabouts, call the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch at 228-255-9191 or the Hancock County Criminal Investigations Division at 228-466-6910. You may also leave an anonymous tip with Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers by calling (877) 787-5898.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mississippi Made gets its day in the sun.
“Mississippi Made” draws statewide attention
Deputies with the Forrest County Sheriff's Office, as well Petal Police Department and...
All 4 juvenile escapees back in custody
The "Rolling Glory 3" ride departs Hellfighters USA in Laurel for Alabama Saturday.
‘Rolling Glory 3′ ride for fallen heroes leaves Laurel for Alabama
Brandon Rock, 18, was booked Friday (June 10) on single counts of manslaughter and illegally...
First suspect arrested in killing of grandmother at Morris Jeff High graduation
Southern Miss baseball
Ole Miss beats USM to win Hattiesburg super regional, earn College World Series berth

Latest News

Watching Your Wallet: Pre-approval saves money at the dealership
Watching Your Wallet: Pre-approval could save you money at the dealership
9-year-old victim in hit and run on Highway 90 and Porter Ave. in Biloxi
Suspect in custody; hit and run in Biloxi injuring 9-year-old child
Watching Your Wallet: Pre-approval saves money at the dealership
Watching Your Wallet: Pre-approval could save you money at the dealership
The city is advising motorists to make alternate routes during these hours.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Parts of Main Street closed for power washing in Hattiesburg