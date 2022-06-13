Funeral services announced for fallen Meridian, Mississippi Officer Kennis Croom

NORTHPORT, Ala. (WBRC) - The family of fallen Meridian, Mississippi Police Officer Kennis Croom has announced his funeral arrangements.

Croom’s services are as follows:

Memorial Service: Thursday, June 16: 1 p.m. Meridian High School Gym

Viewing: Friday, June 17: 12-4 p.m. Northport Funeral and Cremation Services

Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Incorporated Omega Ceremony: Friday, June 17, 6 p.m. Northport Funeral and Cremation Services

Celebration of Life: Saturday June 18: Shelton State Community College. Lie In State: 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Service is at 1 p.m.

Burial: Memory Hill Gardens in Tuscaloosa

Croom, a Tuscaloosa native, was shot and killed while responding to a domestic situation Thursday afternoon, June 9. Officials identified the slain woman as Brittany Jones, who was engaged to the suspect, Dante Marquez Bender.

Dante Bender (Choctaw Co Sheriff)

Bender was arrested Friday morning, June 10, 2022. He was taken into custody in the town of Ackerman, located about 80 miles north of Meridian, officials said.

Authorities say Bender previously worked as a police officer in Newton, Mississippi, Associated Press reported.

Croom who had been with the Meridian Police Department since October.

Officer Croom’s family asked on social media that in lieu of flowers, all donations be made to the Croom Foundation.

