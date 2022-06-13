Win Stuff
9-year-old victim of hit and run on Highway 90 in Biloxi

9-year-old victim in hit and run on Highway 90 and Porter Ave. in Biloxi
9-year-old victim in hit and run on Highway 90 and Porter Ave. in Biloxi(WLOX)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 10:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Biloxi Police believe they may have located the vehicle involved in a hit and run that injured a child Monday morning. This is a developing story and we’ll add more details as they become available.

The accident happened around 10 a.m. on Highway 90 near Porter Avenue. The 9-year-old victim was treated by medics on scene and taken to a hospital by ambulance.

Witnesses were able to talk to police, and give a description of the vehicle. Again, police believe they’ve found the suspect’s vehicle, but are still investigating.

All lanes on Highway 90 are back open to traffic.

