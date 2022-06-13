06/13 Ryan’s “HOT Start” Monday Morning Forecast

Good morning, Pine Belt!

In a word, the next several days are going to be hot. In two? Very hot. I could keep that joke going for a while honestly because with very few exceptions in the days ahead it just keeps getting hotter. The only time it looks like we’ll cool is through the middle of this week, and that only seems due to the upper level ridge weakening enough to allow a few afternoon/evening showers. Even then that’ll only have highs down from 97 (today & tomorrow), into the mid 90s. That’s still a handful of degrees above average, and a new warming trend starts the very next day. That’ll have us back up to 98/99 by Saturday, and an even stronger upper level ridge is expected to peak in the area next Tuesday/Wednesday. I wouldn’t be surprised to see our first true 100 degree days, which will be made downright dangerous by the heat index in the afternoon.

