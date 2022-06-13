Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Top Of Class
Advertisement

06/13 Ryan’s “HOT Start” Monday Morning Forecast

Heat advisories are already in place ahead of this afternoon!
06/13 Ryan's "HOT Start" Monday Morning Forecast
By Ryan Mahan
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 7:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Good morning, Pine Belt!

In a word, the next several days are going to be hot. In two? Very hot. I could keep that joke going for a while honestly because with very few exceptions in the days ahead it just keeps getting hotter. The only time it looks like we’ll cool is through the middle of this week, and that only seems due to the upper level ridge weakening enough to allow a few afternoon/evening showers. Even then that’ll only have highs down from 97 (today & tomorrow), into the mid 90s. That’s still a handful of degrees above average, and a new warming trend starts the very next day. That’ll have us back up to 98/99 by Saturday, and an even stronger upper level ridge is expected to peak in the area next Tuesday/Wednesday. I wouldn’t be surprised to see our first true 100 degree days, which will be made downright dangerous by the heat index in the afternoon.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Mississippi Made gets its day in the sun.
“Mississippi Made” draws statewide attention
Deputies with the Forrest County Sheriff's Office, as well Petal Police Department and...
All 4 juvenile escapees back in custody
The "Rolling Glory 3" ride departs Hellfighters USA in Laurel for Alabama Saturday.
‘Rolling Glory 3′ ride for fallen heroes leaves Laurel for Alabama
Brandon Rock, 18, was booked Friday (June 10) on single counts of manslaughter and illegally...
First suspect arrested in killing of grandmother at Morris Jeff High graduation
Fans in the Roost
Rowdy in the Roost; Super Regionals at Pete Taylor Park

Latest News

06/13 Ryan's "HOT Start" Monday Morning Forecast
06/13 Ryan's "HOT Start" Monday Morning Forecast
The Pine Belt has another 90-degree week looming.
More 90-degree days, 70-degree nights ahead
The Pine Belt has another 90-degree week looming.
First Alert Weather forecast
WDAM 7's Rex Thompson says expect more hot, heavy afternoon through the week.
First Alert Weather forecast