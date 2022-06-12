USM field athletes finish among top 20 at nationals

EUGENE, Ore. (WDAM) - University of Southern Mississippi high jumper Corvell Todd earned second team All-America honors and triple jumper Marquasha Myers received honorable mention All-America honors at the 2022 NCAA Outdoor Championships.

”What a great season by these two,” USM head coach Jon Stuart said. “It wasn’t the performances they wanted, but to get here to nationals is a great accomplishment that both Corvell and Marquasha can hang their hat on.”

Todd cleared the starting height of 6 feet, 10 3/4 inches on his first attempt and needed just two attempts to clear 7-1/2 and lock up the second-team honors before failing to get over the bar on his three attempts at 7-1 3/4.

He finished in a tie for 10th overall in the country, giving USM an All-American in the high jump for the third consecutive season. Todd joined two-time All-American Eric Richards, who earned honor in 2019 and 2021.

Myers started her series on Saturday with her best jump of the day, leaping 41 feet, 51/4 inches, on her first attempt.

Her next two attempts fell short of her opening mark, and earned her 20th overall in the triple jump.

Myers joins Ashley May and Ganna Demydova as the other Golden Eagles to compete at nationals in the triple jump.

