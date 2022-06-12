Win Stuff
USM fans fill Spirit Park for watch party

Fans turned out at Spirit Park on the USM campus to watch some Golden Eagle baseball.
By Will Polston
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 11:21 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Blazing temperatures and a rock-solid sellout out wasn’t going to stop some University of Southern Mississippi faithful from watching the Super Regional games this weekend against the University of Mississippi.

Hundreds of fans flooded Spirit Park on campus to watch the Golden Eagles host their first Super Regional in program history.

“This has been great for the community and great to bring the fans together, especially with the on campus environment tying it all together,” said USM baseball fan Gerard Patterson. “It has been good. It’s been so good that people have been ignoring the sun almost. It’s been great.”'

Multiple screens across the park showed the game for all coming out to enjoy.

“We’re all Eagles’ fans out here. It doesn’t matter if we’re watching at home, in the stadium, at Pete Taylor or on the couch, you know? We love to see these boys, eat, and being out here with everybody and watching these guys do what they do, it’s nothing shy of a pleasure,” said USM fan Curtis Gaouette. “These Eagles have had their stride for a long time, they’ve had a heck of a season, and it’s good to see them up there doing what they do.”

Coca-Cola of Hattiesburg was present at the watch party, giving out complimentary water to combat the scorching temperatures.

Following a lackluster performance in game one, USM fans were ready to erupt.

“We are just waiting for a break to really blow the roof off. There is no roof here but we’ll blow the roof off here period, man,” said Patterson. “That’s what they are really waiting on.”

Game two starts at 3 p.m. Sunday

