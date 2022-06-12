Rowdy in the Roost; Super Regionals at Pete Taylor Park

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - From Regionals to Super Regionals, Pete Taylor Park was once again filled with black and gold this weekend.

Jodi Lott, also known as the Mayor of the Right Field Roost, says he’s bene cheering on the Golden Eagles for 37 years.

“It’s the first time we ever held a (super) regional and as you can tell by the crowd, it’s a an overflow crowd, very emotional,” Lott said. “But it’s a lot different than people around here are used to because I’ve been to super regionals elsewhere, but I’ve never seen one here, and I believe everyone is going o be happy with this.”

While Saturday’s games may have been the first for some, many others call attending the Southern Miss games a family tradition.

As Southern Miss plays for a spot at the College World Series, many fans say they will always cheer on the Golden Eagles.

“So, we have been coming to the games this year on game-by-game tickets, so we decided after coming to the regionals and now the super regionals, we are going to become season-ticket holders for next year,” USM fan Brad Young. said. “So, we are really excited to even come to more Southern Miss games.

Regardless of the weekend’s outcome, a spot in Pete Taylor’s Right Field Roost is something every Southern Miss baseball fan can agree on: There is no other place like it.

