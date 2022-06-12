Win Stuff
‘Rolling Glory 3′ ride for fallen heroes leaves Laurel for Alabama

Ride honoring the 13 killed in Afghanistan during a terrorist attack 10 months ago.
By Charles Herrington
Published: Jun. 12, 2022 at 1:39 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Motorcycle riders are making their way across the country, to honor the 13 U.S. service members killed in a terrorist attack in Afghanistan ten months ago.

It’s part of a journey called, “Rolling Glory 3″ and its a ride carrying 13 American flags from California to Washington, D.C.

The trip began three months ago in San Bernadino, California.

The flags arrived in Mississippi a few weeks ago.

“We’ve had them, this is our second week. we brought them here, they were down at the Gulfport (Memorial Day) Blowout, then we brought them up (to Laurel),” said Mike Grubb, president of Hellfighters Motorcycle Ministries. “They’ve been on display, up here in our museum this week.”

Saturday, the flags departed Laurel for Alabama.

About 100 bikers carried them to Lauderdale County, where they were passed on to riders from Alabama.

“We roll them to each state and each state has them for about a month and now, we’re passing them to Alabama,” said Jennifer Prince, coordinator of the event.

Saturday’s trip to Alabama was preceded by a patriotic program at Hellfighters USA.

The ride is scheduled to end in the nation’s capital in August.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

