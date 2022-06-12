Win Stuff
“Mississippi Made” draw statewide attention

Artists and craftsmen from across the state came to Laurel to take place in the market known as "Mississippi Made."
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 11:09 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Artist and craftsmen from across the state gathered in downtown Laurel Saturday to take part in the “Mississippi Made” market.

“Mississippi Made” is a vendor market featuring artisans and makers from across the state,

Vendors showcased hand-made ceramics, jewelry, honey, woodworks and artwork

The event is put on by Laurel Mercantile, Co., to help promote Mississippi artists and their products as people from the country travel to the “City Beautiful.”

