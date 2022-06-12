“Mississippi Made” draw statewide attention

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Artist and craftsmen from across the state gathered in downtown Laurel Saturday to take part in the “Mississippi Made” market.

“Mississippi Made” is a vendor market featuring artisans and makers from across the state,

Vendors showcased hand-made ceramics, jewelry, honey, woodworks and artwork

The event is put on by Laurel Mercantile, Co., to help promote Mississippi artists and their products as people from the country travel to the “City Beautiful.”

