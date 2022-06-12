Dogs trained to help people receive financial boost

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) _ People and pups laced up their running shoes Saturday morning for the Dog Days 5-K and Two-Mile Run.

A part FestivalSouth, the Dog Days 5-K benefits Hub City Service Dogs, an organization placing and custom training dogs to help people with medical needs such as Type One Diabetes or Post Traumatic Stress Disorder.

Executive event director Angela Davis Morris said the goal had been to raise $22,000 this year. Instead, the co-events helped raise more than $25,000 for Hub City Service Dogs.

