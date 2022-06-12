Win Stuff
Dogs trained to help people receive financial boost

Saturday's Dog Days 5-K/Two0mile run raised more than $25,000 for training.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 10:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) _ People and pups laced up their running shoes Saturday morning for the Dog Days 5-K and Two-Mile Run.

A part FestivalSouth, the Dog Days 5-K benefits Hub City Service Dogs, an organization placing and custom training dogs to help people with medical needs such as Type One Diabetes or Post Traumatic Stress Disorder.

Executive event director Angela Davis Morris said the goal had been to raise $22,000 this year. Instead, the co-events helped raise more than $25,000 for Hub City Service Dogs.

