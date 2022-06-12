100-year-old WWII veteran shares POW experience with Shelby soldiers

CAMP SHELBY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi National Guard hosted a special lecture at Camp Shelby Saturday, presented by a World War Two veteran and former prisoner of war who recently turned 100-years-old.

Olin R. Pickens spoke at the Mississippi Armed Forces Museum to a gathering of soldiers training at the post and those taking part in officers candidate school. Pickens was born on Dec. 31, 1921, in Dumas, Miss

He served in the U.S. Army in North Africa, but was captured by the German Army in February 1943 and spent 26 months as a POW in Europe.

“A lot of (soldiers attending) grandfathers were over there, a POW, and now, they realize what he went through that he wouldn’t talk about when he came home,” Pickens said. “As bad as it all was, we would do it again for our freedom.”

After the lecture, Pickens received a special honor from National Guard leaders.

He was presented the Department. of Defense Prisoner of War Medal.

“We not only thank (the World War Two generation) for (its) service and its military contribution, but what they made to make the engine of this country be successful and those are the benefits we’re reaping today,” said Maj. Gen. Janson D. Boyles, MIssissippi’s adjutant general.

Boyles and assistant adjutant general (Army) Maj. Gen. John T. Kelly pinned the prisoner of war medal on Pickens.

Camp Shelby was one of the first stops for Pickens when he returned home from World War Two.

His visit to the post Saturday was his first trip back in 77 years.

