Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Top Of Class
Advertisement

‘Story Time with a Soldier’ honors African American Music Appreciation Month

The event featured a member of the military reading a book about jazz to the children and their parents.
By Eddie Robertson
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 7:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - On Friday, the African American Military History Museum presented “Story Time with a Soldier.”

It featured a member of the military reading a book about jazz to the children and their parents.

The event is held in June to celebrate African American Music Appreciation Month, and it’s meant to honor those contributions made to the country by African American musicians.

SFC Veronica Faulk, serving with the U.S. Army, was the guest reader at the day’s event. She emphasized the importance of engaging kids to read.

“It’s good for them to read so that they have that history and that background,” Faulk said. “To me, it’s good to catch them at a young age so they’ll know once they get older, so you get to instill that in them at a younger age. That’s why it’s important to read to them.”

The book read to the group was Rent Party Jazz by author William Miller. It’s about a boy, Sonny Comeaux, who must work before school to help his mother who is struggling to pay rent. He’s encouraged by a jazz musician, Smilin’ Jack, whom he meets during regular trips to Jackson Square. The musician offers Sonny advice on how to raise money while having a party.

After storytime, the children were treated to some interactive musical games and a tour of the museum.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

In an exclusive, Dante Bender told News 11's Tom Williams he did not commit the crimes.
Accused cop killer Dante Bender returned to Meridian
Law enforcement escorts a fallen Meridian police officer on I-59 to the State Crime Lab.
Fallen Meridian officer escorted on I-59
Body of female sent to State Crime Lab after being discovered Friday morning in Hattiesburg.
Body of female discovered in Hattiesburg
Jerrica Sims, 26, of Hattiesburg, was reported missing on June 9, 2022, to the Hattiesburg...
HPD: Missing woman reported in Hattiesburg
The FCSO is in the very preliminary stages of the investigation.
FCSO investigating disturbance on U.S. 49 after man’s death

Latest News

Hattiesburg Mayor and State Auditor make friendly baseball wager
Wager between Mayor Barker and State Auditor
YCA College/Career Day
YCA College/Career Day
College/Career Day for Class 56 of the Youth Challenge Academy is held at the Mississippi Armed...
‘College/Career Day’ held for YCA cadets
.
Laurel community gets social with artisan festival and block party