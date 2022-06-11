‘Story Time with a Soldier’ honors African American Music Appreciation Month

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - On Friday, the African American Military History Museum presented “Story Time with a Soldier.”

It featured a member of the military reading a book about jazz to the children and their parents.

The event is held in June to celebrate African American Music Appreciation Month, and it’s meant to honor those contributions made to the country by African American musicians.

SFC Veronica Faulk, serving with the U.S. Army, was the guest reader at the day’s event. She emphasized the importance of engaging kids to read.

“It’s good for them to read so that they have that history and that background,” Faulk said. “To me, it’s good to catch them at a young age so they’ll know once they get older, so you get to instill that in them at a younger age. That’s why it’s important to read to them.”

The book read to the group was Rent Party Jazz by author William Miller. It’s about a boy, Sonny Comeaux, who must work before school to help his mother who is struggling to pay rent. He’s encouraged by a jazz musician, Smilin’ Jack, whom he meets during regular trips to Jackson Square. The musician offers Sonny advice on how to raise money while having a party.

After storytime, the children were treated to some interactive musical games and a tour of the museum.

