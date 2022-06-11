Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Top Of Class
Advertisement

Slain officer’s father gives statement on son’s life-saving gift

Meridian police officer Kennis Croom
Meridian police officer Kennis Croom(WBRC)
By Maggie Wade
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 9:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Meridian Police Officer Kennis Croom was a registered organ, eye, and tissue donor.

Today through the gift of tissue donation, the Mississippi Organ Recovery Agency says Officer Croom will improve the lives of over 75 others.

“My son did his best to make this world a better place,” said Kelvin Croom. “I’m thankful my son could help others through donation, as he always said that this is something that he wanted to do for others.”

The Chief Executive Officer of MORA, Kevin Stump, says Officer Croom’s final gift through this devastating tragedy provides hope, and he is still protecting and serving his community.

To register as an organ, eye, and tissue donor, go to www.msora.org.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In an exclusive, Dante Bender told News 11's Tom Williams he did not commit the crimes.
Accused cop killer Dante Bender returned to Meridian
Law enforcement escorts a fallen Meridian police officer on I-59 to the State Crime Lab.
Fallen Meridian officer escorted on I-59
Body of female sent to State Crime Lab after being discovered Friday morning in Hattiesburg.
Body of female discovered in Hattiesburg
Jerrica Sims, 26, of Hattiesburg, was reported missing on June 9, 2022, to the Hattiesburg...
HPD: Missing woman reported in Hattiesburg
The FCSO is in the very preliminary stages of the investigation.
FCSO investigating disturbance on U.S. 49 after man’s death

Latest News

Fraternity hosts men’s health seminar Saturday
Fraternity hosts men’s health seminar Saturday
Hattiesburg Mayor and State Auditor make friendly baseball wager
Wager between Mayor Barker and State Auditor
Fraternity hosts men’s health seminar Saturday
Free health seminar in Hattiesburg
With a trip to the College World Series on the line, the crowd in Hattiesburg is expected to be...
Bars and restaurants prepare for heavy Super Regional crowd
The Lamar County School District will use grant funding to add a Junior Reserve Officer...
JROTC programs coming to Lamar County School District high schools