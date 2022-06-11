Rolling Glory 3 memorial ride honoring 13 soldiers killed in 2021 to be held on Saturday

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Hellfighters USA invites the public to join them on Saturday for a patriotic event honoring fallen members of the military.

Rolling Glory 3 is a memorial ride dedicated to the memory of 13 American soldiers who gave their lives during a suicide attack at a Kabul airport in Afghanistan on August 26, 2021.

Rolling Glory 3 features a relay of 13 American flags that began in California, to unite our nation from the east coast to the west coast, with its destination being Washington DC. Each state has a “Passing of the Colors” as the Rolling Glory Run moves from one state to the next.

“We want people to come together to see this, stand up and recognize what’s been done,” said Mike Grubb, National President of Hellfighters USA, “To see what’s been given to them and to honor the families that lost their loved ones that day over at the airport.”

“These 13 heroes, we just don’t want people to forget them. This is a way that I can give back and show my appreciation for being able to live free in the greatest country in the world.”

The flags, one for each of the 13 heroes, are currently displayed inside the Hellfighters USA museum located at 325 South Magnolia Street in Laurel.

The patriotic tribute begins Saturday morning at 9 a.m. with kick stands up at 11 a.m.

A ceremony will be held prior to the ride featuring Mississippi State Senator Chris McDaniel as the keynote speaker for the event.

The 13 American flags will then depart Mississippi from Hellfighters USA to be passed on to Alabama at Toomsuba, Miss., on the back of bikes after a patriotic tribute to honor these 13 American soldiers.

This is a free community event, and it’s open to all those who wish to participate.

The 13 Rolling Glory 3 FLAGS are on display now inside Hellfighters USA!!! 🇺🇸 Come see them before they roll out Saturday morning at 11am headed to Alabama, on their way to Washington, DC! #RollingGlory3 #HFUSA Posted by Hellfighters USA on Wednesday, June 8, 2022

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.