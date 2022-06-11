Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Top Of Class
Advertisement

Ole Miss blanks USM to open Super Regional play

Ole Miss drubbed Southern Miss 10-0 in the opening game of the Hattiesburg Super Regional.
Ole Miss drubbed Southern Miss 10-0 in the opening game of the Hattiesburg Super Regional.(USM Baseball Facebook/Ole Miss Baseball Facebook)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 6:26 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The University of Mississippi carried over the pitching that dominated the Coral Gables Regional last weekend into Saturday’s Hattiesburg Super Regional.

And when the Rebels’ bats splashed a broadside of seven runs on the scoreboard at Pete Taylor Park in the top of the sixth inning, the opening game of the the best-of-three series became one-sided very quickly.

Ole Miss starting pitcher Dylan DeLucia and reliever Jack Doughtery checked the Golden Eagles on four hits and the Rebels collected 10 hits and eight walks from USM pitching on their way to a 10-0 win.

Ole Miss (36-22) needs just one more to secure its first trip to the College World Series since 2014.

USM (47-18) is now faced with a winner-take-all situation when the teams return to the diamond at 3 p.m. Sunday for the super regional’s second game.

The Golden Eagles have some recent experience to draw from, facing three, consecutive win-or-go-home baseball games last weekend in winning the Hattiesburg NCAA Regional.

Should USM win Sunday, the teams would meet in a third and deciding game Monday at time to not yet determined.

DeLucia pitched 5 2/3 scoreless innings, allowing four hits. He walked two, struck out nine.

Doughtery finished off the shutout, striking out one batter over 3 1/3 hitless innings.

USM starter Hurston Waldrep took the loos, allowing five runs (four earned) on six hits over five innings. He walked four, struck out 12.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

In an exclusive, Dante Bender told News 11's Tom Williams he did not commit the crimes.
Accused cop killer Dante Bender returned to Meridian
Law enforcement escorts a fallen Meridian police officer on I-59 to the State Crime Lab.
Fallen Meridian officer escorted on I-59
Body of female sent to State Crime Lab after being discovered Friday morning in Hattiesburg.
Body of female discovered in Hattiesburg
Memorial candle
Gluckstadt chief recalls working with fallen Meridian police officer
Ellzey, 42, of Soso, was sentenced on Friday, June 10, to serve a total of 20 years in the...
Soso man sentenced to 20 years with MDOC for molestation charges

Latest News

Look for another week of temperatures in the 90s in the Pine Belt.
Another week of temperatures ranging in the 90s
Deputies with the Forrest County Sheriff's Office, as well Petal Police Department and...
All 4 juvenile escapees back in custody
Brandon Rock, 18, was booked Friday (June 10) on single counts of manslaughter and illegally...
First suspect arrested in killing of grandmother at Morris Jeff High graduation
Southern Miss coach Scott Berry
Best-of-3 baseball series with intrastate rival to decide College World Series slot