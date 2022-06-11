Win Stuff
Laurel community gets social with artisan festival and block party

By Emily Blackmarr
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 7:54 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel community will be participating in their first ever artisan festival and block party this Saturday, June 11th.

The community-centered event is meant to merge art, function, traditions and new ideas all while guests get to know their fellow Jones County neighbors. It will also feature artists, musicians, food and a lot more.

Bridget Smith, the coordinator for Pine Belt Arts Co-Op said the festival is the perfect way for people to enjoy the “hidden gem” that is Laurel.

“I just want everyone to have a chance to come out, actually meet the artists, meet their neighbors, meet other people in the community and see what kind of talent we have here because it’s really a hidden gem nobody knows about,” said Smith.

The festival will be located on Short 7th Avenue, which will be closed off to traffic, from 10:00AM - 4:00PM.

