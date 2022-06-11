JROTC programs coming to Lamar County School District high schools

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Lamar County School District will use grant funding to add a Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps (JROTC) to the four district high schools - Lumberton, Oak Grove, Purvis and Sumrall.

According to the U.S. Army JROTC website, JROTC is a military based course that builds qualities in young men and women considered honorable as an American citizen. It is “one of the largest character development and citizenship programs for youth in the world.”

JROTC members across the country receive thousands of scholarships annually, with many going on to join the United States Armed Forces.

“For some of our students who are not athletes or very academic, this is another way that we can offer something for our students to meet their needs or some type of career pathway,” said Lamar County Superintendent Steven Hampton.

Hampton said the district hired three instructors to help with this program across the four high schools.

This is an elective program, meaning it is optional and not a graduation requirement.

