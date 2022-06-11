Hattiesburg Salvation Army officers leaving for new appointment in Baton Rouge

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The corps officers who’ve overseen operations at the Hattiesburg Salvation Army for the last three years are moving on to a new assignment.

Captains Brian and Crystal Hicks will be leaving in a few days for appointments in nearby Baton Rouge, La.

The Hicks have been in Hattiesburg since June of 2019.

Friday afternoon, an appreciation ceremony was held for them at the Salvation Army’s fellowship hall on Highway 49.

“It has been a challenging time, but it’s been a blessing since being here, and the way the community has always rallied around the Salvation Army has been great,” said Capt. Brian Hicks.

“They have really been a benefit to this organization, to this area as a whole, and we regret them leaving, but we are really thankful for all of the things that they’ve done for the Board, for the community and for this area as a whole,” said Willie Sims, board chairman for the Hattiesburg Salvation Army.

The new corps officers for the Hub City are coming from Atlanta

They are lieutenants Victor and Miranda Estudiante.

