Fraternity hosts men’s health seminar Saturday

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, inc. - Delta Alpha Sigma Chapter is hosting a men’s health seminar Saturday from 9 a.m. until noon at the Danny Hinton Community Center in Palmer’s Crossing.

Chapter president Robert Thomas says they want men to know their health risks.

There will have free health screenings, guest speakers and door prizes.

