Fraternity hosts men’s health seminar Saturday

The Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity’s Delta Alpha Sigma chapter is hosting a men’s health seminar Saturday from 9 a.m. until noon.
By Mia Monet
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 10:34 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, inc. - Delta Alpha Sigma Chapter is hosting a men’s health seminar Saturday from 9 a.m. until noon at the Danny Hinton Community Center in Palmer’s Crossing.

Chapter president Robert Thomas says they want men to know their health risks.

There will have free health screenings, guest speakers and door prizes.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

