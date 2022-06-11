Dustin Dickerson finds consistency in sophomore season

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) -There are a lot of parallels between former Golden Eagle Trey Sutton and current Southern Miss shortstop Dustin Dickerson and that’s probably one of the reasons the two still talk on a daily basis.

For Dickerson, Sutton’s guidance has been instrumental in his growth.

For Sutton, just seeing Dickerson on the field at Pete Taylor Park is a full-circle moment.

“He kind of has a presence about him out there,” Sutton said.

There’s an indescribable, intangible presence that Dickerson brings to the diamond every game.

“He brings us that stability in the middle,” Southern Miss head coach Scott Berry said. “High IQ of the game of baseball.”

“I think that’s probably in part to him being around such high-level baseball for so much of his life,” Sutton said.

Dickerson’s father, an infield coach for the Phillies, has been sure to pass on his knowledge, but the shortstop’s also learned a great deal from his former high school head coach.

“[They’re] probably the two most influential guys in my baseball career,” Dickerson said.

Sutton, a standout player while at Southern Miss and the current head coach at West Jones has been monumental in Dickerson’s development on and off the field.

“Coach Sutton definitely instilled in me as soon as he got to West Jones how hard Division I was going to be and how hard I needed to work to be on the field every day.”

Not only was he [Sutton] able to help him from the baseball side, but I think he was also able to help prepare him for Southern Miss and the way we do things here,” the Golden Eagle head coach said.

For Sutton, it’s fulfilling to see what his former player is doing at the next level.

“Having somebody that you had the privilege of coaching for 3 years out there on the field that you played on, wearing the jersey that you wore, it does make it a little more special seeing that,” Sutton said.

Dickerson, a consistent force on defense hasn’t committed an error since April.

“You got to bring something to the table to help the team win and that’s what I try to bring every day is my glove,” the shortstop said.

“He’s always been a defender. He’s always been able to pick it and his bat is starting to catch up,” Sutton said.

The shortstop’s grown significantly at the plate over the past year. Number 10 is even tied for tenth in the nation in doubles.

“I think it all started last year,” Dickerson said. “I went to San Diego and hit on the field with my dad and we changed a few things in my swing. The results have shown.”

Southern Miss fans can always count on Dickerson to bring his glove, bat and attitude.

“He’s always been a confident kid,” Berry said. “Some might think he’s a little cocky, but that’s fine. I think he has the ability to back that up.”

