Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Top Of Class
Advertisement

‘College/Career Day’ held for YCA cadets

About two dozen vendors took part in a morning session at the Mississippi Armed Forces Museum.
By Charles Herrington
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 8:26 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMP SHELBY, Miss. (WDAM) - Dozens of cadets from the Youth Challenge Academy who are about to graduate met face-to-face Friday with businesses and academic institutions during the academy’s “College/Career Day.”

About two dozen vendors took part in a morning session at the Mississippi Armed Forces Museum.

YCA is a 22-week program that’s an alternative to traditional schools for at-risk youth or other students. Cadets can get their GEDs or valuable job training.

“We’ve gotten so big that we had to move the military to the afternoon, so in the morning, we usually do colleges and industry, and we bring them here, and we bring out cadets in to meet with them,” said retired Army major Chris Gaudet, program coordinator for the Mississippi Youth Challenge Academy.

“When we get this opportunity to talk to people and learn all this stuff that we need, I feel as though I’m actually going to find a job and be able to do stuff I want to do,” said cadet Katrina Katerski, of Purvis.

“When I first came up here, I did not know about these jobs, and now, there are all these opportunities in front of my face,” said cadet Eric Coronado, of Forest. “I’m taking advantage of every single one of them.”

Cadets will graduate from Class 56 of Youth Challenge on Saturday, June 18.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

In an exclusive, Dante Bender told News 11's Tom Williams he did not commit the crimes.
Accused cop killer Dante Bender returned to Meridian
Law enforcement escorts a fallen Meridian police officer on I-59 to the State Crime Lab.
Fallen Meridian officer escorted on I-59
Body of female sent to State Crime Lab after being discovered Friday morning in Hattiesburg.
Body of female discovered in Hattiesburg
Jerrica Sims, 26, of Hattiesburg, was reported missing on June 9, 2022, to the Hattiesburg...
HPD: Missing woman reported in Hattiesburg
The FCSO is in the very preliminary stages of the investigation.
FCSO investigating disturbance on U.S. 49 after man’s death

Latest News

YCA College/Career Day
YCA College/Career Day
USM Bookstore General Manager Andy Beckwith says, “we’ve been seeing a lot of extra traffic.”
Stores prepare for Hattiesburg Super Regional business
Fans can grab their swag on campus and at the Campus Book Mart along Hardy Street.
Stores prepare for Hattiesburg Super Regional business
Enthusiasm has not run dry as USM matchup against Ole Miss approaches
Business preparations continue for Hattiesburg super regional