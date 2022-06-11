‘College/Career Day’ held for YCA cadets

CAMP SHELBY, Miss. (WDAM) - Dozens of cadets from the Youth Challenge Academy who are about to graduate met face-to-face Friday with businesses and academic institutions during the academy’s “College/Career Day.”

About two dozen vendors took part in a morning session at the Mississippi Armed Forces Museum.

YCA is a 22-week program that’s an alternative to traditional schools for at-risk youth or other students. Cadets can get their GEDs or valuable job training.

“We’ve gotten so big that we had to move the military to the afternoon, so in the morning, we usually do colleges and industry, and we bring them here, and we bring out cadets in to meet with them,” said retired Army major Chris Gaudet, program coordinator for the Mississippi Youth Challenge Academy.

“When we get this opportunity to talk to people and learn all this stuff that we need, I feel as though I’m actually going to find a job and be able to do stuff I want to do,” said cadet Katrina Katerski, of Purvis.

“When I first came up here, I did not know about these jobs, and now, there are all these opportunities in front of my face,” said cadet Eric Coronado, of Forest. “I’m taking advantage of every single one of them.”

Cadets will graduate from Class 56 of Youth Challenge on Saturday, June 18.

