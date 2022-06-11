Another week of temperatures ranging in the 90s

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Good Saturday evening, everyone!

Look for patchy fog to develop after midnight, with low temperatures in the lower-70s.

On Sunday, expect mostly sunny skies with a 20 percent chance for an afternoon or early-evening shower/thunderstorm with highs in the mid-90s.

Mostly clear skies are expected Sunday night, with lows in the mid-70s.

Sunny skies are expected for Monday and it will be hot with highs in the mid-90s and lows in the mid-70s.

Mostly clear skies are expected Tuesday, with highs in the mid-90s and lows in the mid-70s.

Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast for Wednesday and Thursday, with highs in the mid-90s and lows in the mid-70s.

Partly cloudy skies are expected on Friday, with a 30 percent chance of afternoon and evening showers/thunderstorms. Highs are expected in the mid-to-upper-90s and lows in the mid-70s.

Sunny skies are forecasted for Saturday with highs in the upper-90s.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

