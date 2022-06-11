All 4 juvenile escapees back in custody

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Four teenagers who escaped from the Forrest County Juvenile Detention Facility are back in custody.

The first was apprehended by Petal Police Department officers shortly after the escape early Saturday morning.

Two more were taken into custody about 4:30 a.m. Saturday by Forrest County Sherriff’s Office deputies with help from Hattiesburg Police Department officers

The fourth teen was apprehended later Saturday morning and returned to the facility.

By law, the facility is not permitted to release names or pictures of the juveniles.

No explanation was given on how the quartet escaped.

FCSO said the investigation remains ongoing and anyone with any information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (601) 544-7800.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.