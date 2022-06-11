Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Top Of Class
Advertisement

All 4 juvenile escapees back in custody

Deputies with the Forrest County Sheriff's Office, as well Petal Police Department and...
Deputies with the Forrest County Sheriff's Office, as well Petal Police Department and Hattiesburg Police Department officers, returned to custody four teenagers who had escaped from the Forrest County Juvenile Detention Facility early Saturday morning.(Source: WDAM)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 2:43 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Four teenagers who escaped from the Forrest County Juvenile Detention Facility are back in custody.

The first was apprehended by Petal Police Department officers shortly after the escape early Saturday morning.

Two more were taken into custody about 4:30 a.m. Saturday by Forrest County Sherriff’s Office deputies with help from Hattiesburg Police Department officers

The fourth teen was apprehended later Saturday morning and returned to the facility.

By law, the facility is not permitted to release names or pictures of the juveniles.

No explanation was given on how the quartet escaped.

FCSO said the investigation remains ongoing and anyone with any information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (601) 544-7800.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

In an exclusive, Dante Bender told News 11's Tom Williams he did not commit the crimes.
Accused cop killer Dante Bender returned to Meridian
Law enforcement escorts a fallen Meridian police officer on I-59 to the State Crime Lab.
Fallen Meridian officer escorted on I-59
Body of female sent to State Crime Lab after being discovered Friday morning in Hattiesburg.
Body of female discovered in Hattiesburg
Memorial candle
Gluckstadt chief recalls working with fallen Meridian police officer
Ellzey, 42, of Soso, was sentenced on Friday, June 10, to serve a total of 20 years in the...
Soso man sentenced to 20 years with MDOC for molestation charges

Latest News

Brandon Rock, 18, was booked Friday (June 10) on single counts of manslaughter and illegally...
First suspect arrested in killing of grandmother at Morris Jeff High graduation
Southern Miss coach Scott Berry
Best-of-3 baseball series with intrastate rival to decide College World Series slot
6pm Headlines 6/10
6pm Headlines 6/10
Fraternity hosts men’s health seminar Saturday
Fraternity hosts men’s health seminar Saturday