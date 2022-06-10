Win Stuff
Zoo euthanizes one of world’s oldest bison days before birthday, officials say

One of the world’s oldest bison was euthanized this week at the Henry Vilas Zoo after its...
One of the world's oldest bison was euthanized this week at the Henry Vilas Zoo after its health declined.
By Nick Viviani and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 2:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV/Gray News) - One of the world’s oldest bison was euthanized earlier this week at a Wisconsin zoo after its health sharply declined.

WMTV reports the Henry Vilas Zoo decided to put the bison, named Beefcake, down on Tuesday after he had trouble standing. The animal also had been suffering from a variety of age-related issues.

Beefcake’s death came just two days before he would have celebrated his 25th birthday.

Zoo officials said its staff was prepping for a party, complete with a cake filled with his favorite treats. He was even going to get more goodies for a video to showcase how the zoo cares for its bison.

“We still wanted to share how our keepers care for these iconic animals. Beefcake was an amazing ambassador for his wild counterparts and will be truly missed,” the zoo wrote in a Facebook post.

Officials at the zoo shared that staff members had closely monitored Beefcake’s health for months. They noted how, in addition to the ailments that come with age, older animals face more risks of getting injured. Zookeepers were keeping a close eye on his diet and for any behavioral changes.

