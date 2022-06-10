Win Stuff
Tourism tax vote coming Tuesday in Laurel

By WDAM Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 6:15 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
From the Jones County Chamber of Commerce

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Last week, Laurel’s voters went to the polls to select a Congressman.

Tuesday, Laurel voters are being asked to return to the polls to vote on a Tourism Promotion Tax that would add 3 percent to hotel, motel and short-term rental bills.

The funds generated from the tax will be dedicated towards marketing materials, advertising, events and festivals and other tourism initiatives.

The city says the tax is needed to shift the financial burden for new tourism promotion from local residents to visitors

The tax also could be used to develop a Laurel Welcome Center in efforts to greet visitors as they arrive and educate them about Laurel’s history.

In addition to being a first stop for travelers, the building would display photos and informational panels sharing Laurel history and stories of significant community members.

