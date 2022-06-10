Win Stuff
Tips and tricks to save money on cooling your home

Misconceptions could lead to a hire energy bill.
Misconceptions could lead to a hire energy bill.
By Will Polston
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 10:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Temperatures are set to reach the high 90s by the end of the week, and tenants are going to be cranking up the air conditioning.

Many people are going to be taking extra steps to cool their home, but some ways may cost the homeowner money without helping cool the house.

“Another common misconception is people may run ceiling fans all throughout their home all day every day,” said Mississippi Power Spokesperson Kaila Moran Griffith. “Ceiling Fans are meant to cool you down. They’re not going to create more cool air, so if you’re not in the room, there’s no need to run that ceiling fan. If you are in the room then run it and stay nice and cool.”

According to Mississippi Power, the further your air conditioning unit is set from 78 degrees, the bill will continue to rise, due to the effort the unit is pushing out.

Mississippi Power has an entire list of energy efficiency tips on its website.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

