Reports of storm damage and power outages across the Pine Belt

(Source: MGN)
(Source: MGN)(MGN)
By Ame T. Posey
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Severe weather moved through the Pine Belt on Friday afternoon bringing down trees and leaving several communities without power.

Damage Reported

County officials with the Emergency Management System (EMS) gave updates to WDAM about damages in their areas.

  • Covington County EMS reported that there has been no major damage reported, but there were a few trees down around the area. Drivers are urged to be cautious of debris on the road.
  • Forrest County EMS Director Glenn Moore was not readily available for comment, but their Facebook page warned of flash flooding in low lying areas of the county. A viewer also reported a tree down on Fullen Trail in Petal.
A tree fell acorss Fullen Trail in Petal, Miss.
A tree fell acorss Fullen Trail in Petal, Miss.(Photo submitted by Amy Gann)
  • The City of Hattiesburg reported trees down on Pinnacle Drive, Edwards Street, Hutchinson Avenue and Mable Street, as well as traffic lights down on Hwy 98 and Hardy Street. City officials also urged residents to be cautious of the Cross Creek Parkway area. The Hattiesburg Police Department reported that Bartur Street and South 17th Avenue were closed due to flash flooding.
  • Jones County EMS reported trees down in the Indian Springs, Myrick, Sharon, Shady Grove and Johnson communities. Trees were also down in Laurel and Ellisville. Crews are already on the road and working to clear the affected areas.
  • Lamar County EMS has received reports of three trees down with no major damages and one report of a power line down on Bently Brooks Road. Damage from pea-sized hail was also reported along Hwy 98 west of Old Hwy 11.
  • Perry County EMS reported two trees down on Memorial Church Road, two trees and power line down on Thomas Creek Road and three trees down on State Route 29 between Henry James Road and State Route 42. Colby Prine, Perry County EMS Director, said that there were also reports of trees and powerlines down in scattered areas south of Runnelstown.
  • Wayne County EMS reported one home in the Buckatunna area that suffered major damage due to wind and debris.
  • Greene, Jasper, Jefferson Davis and Marion Counties reported no damages.

Power Outages

Mississippi Power, Pearl River Valley EPA, Dixie Electric, Southern Pine Electric and Singing River Electric all reported outages as the thunderstorms and rain passed through the area. To track or report an outage visit the links below:

WDAM will continue to monitor the situation and update as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

