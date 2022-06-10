Preliminary hearing held for Columbia man who shot at officers during standoff

COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - A man accused of repeatedly shooting at police during an 11-hour standoff last month in Columbia will remain in jail for now.

At a preliminary hearing on Thursday, Marion County Justice Court Judge Brandon Rowell said the state presented sufficient evidence to keep Keith Charles Sandidge behind bars until a grand jury can review his case.

Sandidge, 54, faces eight counts of aggravated assault and five counts of shooting into either vehicles or homes, follow a standoff at 414 Mary Street that began the evening of May 20 and ended the morning of May 21.

Police also said Sandidge shot and killed his sister, Sherralann Longmire, 61, during the incident, but he has yet to be charged in connection with her death. Sandidge was staying with his sister at the home where the incident occurred.

Officers said they responded to a domestic violence call at the residence, and Sandidge allegedly began shooting at them when they arrived. Eleven hours later, a SWAT team found Sandidge hiding under the home and took him into custody. Neither Sandidge nor any police officers were injured.

Following Sandidge’s arrest, officers discovered Longmire shot to death inside a car at the residence.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) processed the crime scene and is investigating Longmire’s death.

At the hearing, Michael Turner, a detective with Columbia Police who was the only witness at the hearing, said MBI told him that at least 50 shots were fired by Sandidge during the standoff and a Glock .40 caliber pistol was found with Sandidge when he was arrested.

Turner also said an off-duty police officer from another county briefly exchanged gunfire with Sandidge. He said the officer, who lives near Mary Street, rushed to the scene after he heard gunfire and fired three shots at Sandidge’s residence after shots were allegedly fired at him.

No one was injured in that exchange, but Turner said the officer’s weapon has been turned over to investigators. The officer was not charged.

Turner also testified that the car Longmire’s body was found in had 29 bullet holes.

The case will now be bound over to the District Attorney’s office to be presented to a grand jury.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.