Petal veterinarian volunteers time to help law enforcement agencies

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - If you’ve been to Petal Animal Clinic, then you know Dr. Nate Moseley. In addition to being a veterinarian, Moseley is also a reserve deputy with the Forrest County Sheriff’s Department.

“When I’m in the clinic, I’m working on their dogs,” Moseley said. “When I’m out of the clinic, I’m working with my dogs.”

For several years, Moseley has volunteered his time as a K9 deputy and uses his talents to train dogs.

“I have a bloodhound that I get to use for search and rescue, and I have a patrol puppy that we use for narcotic detection, as well as tracking and article search,” Moseley said.

Thanks to his time and training, Moseley’s K9s have been a great asset to the Pine Belt and the State of Mississippi.

“This is a service not only to our county, but surrounding agencies know about Nate, his servant heart and willingness to go out and use his K9s anyway he can to help those communities,” Forrest County Sheriff Charlie Sims said.

“I love the men and women that work at Forrest County and all our surrounding agencies and enjoy helping my community,” Moseley said. “So, it’s a way that I can tie everything together, and I have a good time doing it, to be honest.”

Moseley’s bloodhound, Abbey Joe, is getting older and will retire soon. In the meantime, he’s training Juju.

“She’s 13 weeks this week, we started her at 11, and right now it’s a lot of basically hide and seek,” Moseley said. “I send my kids, they take off, they run and hide, go down the road, go through the woods, and Juju finds them. That process with Juju will take minimum of nine months to 10 months.

“It’s more based on a feel. When I know that she’s ready and trust her 100 percent because a lot of times, when we get called out, there’s a possibility of a life being on the line, and I have to know 100 percent that she’s ready to go.”

For now, Moseley says he plans to continue volunteering and working at the animal clinic. He thanks the community and the FCSO for supporting him throughout the years.

“His commitment to the community and doing good in the community is just unbelievable and I can’t thank him enough,” Sims said.

“It says a lot when they trust me, and I really just enjoy doing both jobs,” Moseley said.

After her search and rescue missions, Moseley says Juju is rewarded with cuddles and treats.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

