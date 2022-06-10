Petal Primary School hosts 1st annual mural contest

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - Petal Primary School is looking for talented student artists for its 1st annual mural contest.

The winner will have the opportunity to a paint mural in the hallway of the primary school with a theme centered around the Friendly City’s focus words.

“We are asking for this first contest that the artist would incorporate the words perseverance and success,” said Petal Primary school principal Tessa Trimm. “That is the street landmark or hallway landmark where the first mural will go. We want them to know talent isn’t just in athletics but it’s in the arts, it can also be creative expression.”

Trimm said this contest is a way to encourage students to show their creativity and leave their mark on the school.

“We want them to see images that look like them, so it’s very important for these murals to be diverse,” she said. “Even the surrounding communities, murals are becoming a really important thing because there’s a lot of buildings in town that have murals on them.”

To enter, current or former Petal School District students will have to submit a mural design in full color via email to Tessa.Trimm@petalschools.com by June 17th.

The winner will be announced on June 20th and will paint the mural June 27th-July 8th.

Petal Primary School will also supply the paint materials.

