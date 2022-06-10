Win Stuff
LRMA’s ‘Blues Bash’ still set for Friday night

The event will not be hosted on the LRMA’s front lawn as expected.
By WDAM Staff and Mia Monet
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 3:37 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Lauren Rogers Museum of Art is still planning on hosting its annual “Blues Bash” Friday night with a slight change in location.

According to museum officials, the event will not be hosted on the LRMA’s front lawn as expected.

Instead, the event will be moved to the back parking lot behind the museum off 4th Avenue.

Officials said if it is pouring down, the event will be moved to Studio 550 on Central Avenue.

As of now, the time and schedule of events for Blues Bash are expected to remain the same.

You can find more informaiton about the event on the LRMA’s website.

