LPD asking public’s help in finding suspect charged with sexual battery of a child

Andrew Smith of Paulding is wanted by Laurel police on one count of sexual battery of a child.
Andrew Smith of Paulding is wanted by Laurel police on one count of sexual battery of a child.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 11:38 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel Police Department reached out to the public Friday, asking for help in locating a man wanted on one count of sexual battery of a child

The LPD is looking for Andrew L. Smith, 27, Paulding, who is listed as wanted by the National Crime Information Center.

LPD Lt. Mark Evans is the lead person on the case, which is ongoing investigation.

Anyone with any information on this or any other case is asked to please contact LPD at (601) 399-4440 or Crime Stoppers at (601) 428-STOP.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

