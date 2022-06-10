Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Top Of Class
Advertisement

Lindsey, Luckett repeat as NJCAA All-Americans

Jones College softball standouts Nia Luckett and Lauren Lindsey repeat as NJCAA All-Americans.
Jones College softball standouts Nia Luckett and Lauren Lindsey repeat as NJCAA All-Americans.(Jones College)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 3:33 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

From Jones College Sports Information

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WDAM) - The postseason honors continued to pile up for two Jones College softball standouts.

First baseman Lauren Lindsey was named National Junior College Athletic Association Division II First Team All-America and pitcher Nia Luckett was selected NJCAA Third Team All-America.

Both were recently selected as National Fastpitch Coaches Association All-Americans.

In 2021, Lindsey was NJCAA Division II Third Team All-America and Luckett was NJCAA Division II First Team All-America.

They were both NFCA All-Americans in 2021, giving each player four All-American selections in two seasons.

Lindsey, a sophomore from Baker High School in Mobile, Ala., enjoyed a stellar, two-year career at Jones.

She batted .436 with 36 home runs, 136 RBIs, 37 doubles, 146 career hits, 104 runs scored and a .497 on-base percentage.

In 2022, Lindsey batted .423 with 17 home runs, 63 RBIs, 66 base hits, 17 doubles and an .885 slugging percentage. Lindsey was chosen as the 2021 Mississippi Association of Community Colleges Conference’s Player of the Year.

Luckett, a sophomore from Philadelphia, was 17-6 with a 2.41 earned run average in 2022.

In 141.2 innings pitched, she allowed 121 hits, walked 54 and struck out 189. At the plate, she batted .359 with four home runs and 20 RBIs.

Luckett went 34-12 during her pitching career in Ellisville and finished with the career record for strikeouts at Jones with 363.

Lindsey and Luckett helped Jones to a 44-12 record this past season and an MACCC regular-season title.

In 2021, the Lady Bobcats were 47-9, finished second in the NJCAA Division II World Series and won the MACCC and Region 23 titles.

Jones went 91-21 during the playing careers of Lindsey and Luckett.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Meridian Police Officer Kennis Croom and Brittany Jones, the suspect's pregnant fiancee, died...
Chief Young: Officer Croom “lost his life doing what he loved”
Law enforcement escorts a fallen Meridian police officer on I-59 to the State Crime Lab.
Fallen Meridian officer escorted on I-59
Body of female sent to State Crime Lab after being discovered Friday morning in Hattiesburg.
Body of female discovered in Hattiesburg
Jerrica Sims, 26, of Hattiesburg, was reported missing on June 9, 2022, to the Hattiesburg...
HPD: Missing woman reported in Hattiesburg
The FCSO is in the very preliminary stages of the investigation.
FCSO investigating disturbance on U.S. 49 after man’s death

Latest News

The event will not be hosted on the LRMA’s front lawn as expected.
LRMA’s ‘Blues Bash’ still set for Friday night
USM will take on in-state rival Ole Miss in a best-of-three super regional this weekend at Pete...
Best-of-3 baseball series with intrastate rival to decide College World Series slot
Ellzey, 42, of Soso, was sentenced on Friday, June 10, to serve a total of 20 years in the...
Soso man sentenced to 20 years with MDOC for molestation charges
Andrew Smith of Paulding is wanted by Laurel police on one count of sexual battery of a child.
LPD asking public’s help in finding suspect charged with sexual battery of a child