Lindsey, Luckett repeat as NJCAA All-Americans

From Jones College Sports Information

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WDAM) - The postseason honors continued to pile up for two Jones College softball standouts.

First baseman Lauren Lindsey was named National Junior College Athletic Association Division II First Team All-America and pitcher Nia Luckett was selected NJCAA Third Team All-America.

Both were recently selected as National Fastpitch Coaches Association All-Americans.

In 2021, Lindsey was NJCAA Division II Third Team All-America and Luckett was NJCAA Division II First Team All-America.

They were both NFCA All-Americans in 2021, giving each player four All-American selections in two seasons.

Lindsey, a sophomore from Baker High School in Mobile, Ala., enjoyed a stellar, two-year career at Jones.

She batted .436 with 36 home runs, 136 RBIs, 37 doubles, 146 career hits, 104 runs scored and a .497 on-base percentage.

In 2022, Lindsey batted .423 with 17 home runs, 63 RBIs, 66 base hits, 17 doubles and an .885 slugging percentage. Lindsey was chosen as the 2021 Mississippi Association of Community Colleges Conference’s Player of the Year.

Luckett, a sophomore from Philadelphia, was 17-6 with a 2.41 earned run average in 2022.

In 141.2 innings pitched, she allowed 121 hits, walked 54 and struck out 189. At the plate, she batted .359 with four home runs and 20 RBIs.

Luckett went 34-12 during her pitching career in Ellisville and finished with the career record for strikeouts at Jones with 363.

Lindsey and Luckett helped Jones to a 44-12 record this past season and an MACCC regular-season title.

In 2021, the Lady Bobcats were 47-9, finished second in the NJCAA Division II World Series and won the MACCC and Region 23 titles.

Jones went 91-21 during the playing careers of Lindsey and Luckett.

