Lamar County School District addressing multiple issues with ESSER funding

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - After receiving $26 million from the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund (ESSER), the Lamar County School District is starting to make education and sanitation improvements.

The district has approved several campus sanitation improvement projects, such as HVAC system improvements and adding no contact bottle fillers to the typical water fountains.

Projects aimed at improving student educational experiences include: purchasing more chromebooks, including more electronic equipment inside the classroom and reducing class sizes.

“Whenever you can reduce class sizes, it’s going to help to give more one-to-one attention to our students to help with that learning loss,” said Dr. Steven Hampton, the Superintendent for Lamar County School District. “It does help to reduce the numbers in the classroom, but it’s also about the learning loss.”

The lower class sizes were implemented last semester as a trial, and the district saw great success.

“We’ve got data back that shows, from our assessments or preliminary data, it shows that what we’re doing is actually working,” said Hampton. “We’re back to some of our pre-pandemic levels with our performance on some of our assessments.”

The district has also hired medical professionals to assist students with mental health.

Some schools have physical needs, but the district wanted to focus on the educational side of things with the ESSER funds.

“We felt like we would better serve our students and our faculty with addressing the learning loss in the ways we’ve done that,” said Hampton. “With the supply chain shortage and cost of building at this point, we didn’t feel like it would be a good use of taxpayer dollars to put that money into facilities.”

Additional information can be found on the school district’s website.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.