Hub City embraces artistic identity

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - From fire hydrants to traffic boxes, Hattiesburg continues to paint the city one brush stroke at a time.

As city residents start to see more murals decorate the streets, the director of the Hattiesburg Community Arts Center, Emily Gallaspy, says this is a way to express its history.

“Hattiesburg is a very young town,” said Gallaspy. “We are a very creative town, and what better way to improve the quality of life of your residences by supporting those creative outlets. It’s important to stimulate that creative side that people need, it makes them happy.”

Travelers can even enjoy the artwork at traffic lights are they drive through downtown.

“I enjoy driving to work and seeing all the traffic boxes painted, and it seems like such a simple, odd thing to do but I hope it makes other people smile and make them proud of Hattiesburg,” said Gallaspy. “We have artists from all over to come and participate in our public art, and it’s really exciting to see we are becoming a destination for it because there’s not a lot of towns that are.”

According to Gallaspy, the painted building walls are also a part of the Hub City’s identity.

“Certain people (that are) kind of movers and shakers and leaders of Hattiesburg now that are very supportive of that and recognize it’s a big part of Hattiesburg’s identity, and I think it’s really amazing they are helping support that,” said Gallaspy. “That’s our community here, we are creating here, we are kind, creative people.”

For those who are interested in getting involved with art in Hattiesburg, you can visit the Parks and Recreation Facebook page.

