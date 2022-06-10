Win Stuff
Hit-or-miss t-storms on Saturday. Another heat bubble forms next week.

Patrick's Friday PM Forecast 6/10
By Patrick Bigbie
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 5:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
This evening will be warm with cloudy skies this evening as temperatures fall into the mid 70s. Overnight Lows will be in the low 70s.

Saturday will start off cloudy before skies turn partly cloudy. A few hit-or-miss storms will be possible during the afternoon hours.

Sunday will be nicer with partly cloudy skies and highs in the low 90s.

Next week is going to be hotter as another Heat Bubble builds up across the southeast. That will drive our temperatures into the upper 90s with heat indices approaching 105° by the middle of next week.

