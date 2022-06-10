Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Top Of Class
Advertisement

Hattiesburg Mayor and State Auditor make friendly baseball wager

Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker and State Auditor Shad White have joined in on the fun to support their alma maters.
By Emily Blackmarr
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The excitement for the Super Regional Tournament is finally here, and two officials are placing a friendly wager on the series games.

Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker and State Auditor Shad White have joined in on the fun to support their alma maters.

Shad White, an Ole Miss grad, is looking forward to the games, but also hoping to hear Mayor Barker say #LaneTrain.

Mayor Barker, on the other hand, is hoping the Golden Eagles will defeat the Rebels. In fact, he’s hoping his friend Shad White will be saying Southern Miss To The Top (#ToTheTop, #SMTTT).

Mayor Barker says, “Coach Berry’s been an incredible leader for this team. I think this team has a character and a work ethic and a never say die attitude that’s so indicative of Southern Miss, that Southern Miss grit and perseverance. I think they can compete with anyone, and I’m just so proud of the players and coaches. I’m proud of the city (for) showing up for them, and I hope this is our year.”

The Twitter wager will be decided this weekend, so stay tuned to see if we’ll hear Shad White say Southern Miss To The Top.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

In an exclusive, Dante Bender told News 11's Tom Williams he did not commit the crimes.
Accused cop killer Dante Bender returned to Meridian
Law enforcement escorts a fallen Meridian police officer on I-59 to the State Crime Lab.
Fallen Meridian officer escorted on I-59
Body of female sent to State Crime Lab after being discovered Friday morning in Hattiesburg.
Body of female discovered in Hattiesburg
Jerrica Sims, 26, of Hattiesburg, was reported missing on June 9, 2022, to the Hattiesburg...
HPD: Missing woman reported in Hattiesburg
The FCSO is in the very preliminary stages of the investigation.
FCSO investigating disturbance on U.S. 49 after man’s death

Latest News

Hattiesburg Mayor and State Auditor make friendly baseball wager
Wager between Mayor Barker and State Auditor
USM will take on in-state rival Ole Miss in a best-of-three super regional this weekend at Pete...
Best-of-3 baseball series with intrastate rival to decide College World Series slot
Charlie Fischer, Southern Miss
“Rally paddle” brings wave of energy to Southern Miss dugout
Charlie Fischer, Southern Miss
"Rally paddle" brings wave of energy to Southern Miss dugout