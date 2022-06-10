Hattiesburg Mayor and State Auditor make friendly baseball wager

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The excitement for the Super Regional Tournament is finally here, and two officials are placing a friendly wager on the series games.

Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker and State Auditor Shad White have joined in on the fun to support their alma maters.

Shad White, an Ole Miss grad, is looking forward to the games, but also hoping to hear Mayor Barker say #LaneTrain.

Mayor Barker, on the other hand, is hoping the Golden Eagles will defeat the Rebels. In fact, he’s hoping his friend Shad White will be saying Southern Miss To The Top (#ToTheTop, #SMTTT).

Game on.



I must say that I expected you to set some higher stakes…I know you’ve really been wanting to meet some of our local former professional athletes. https://t.co/PAkkttDSId — Toby Barker (@toby_barker) June 8, 2022

Mayor Barker says, “Coach Berry’s been an incredible leader for this team. I think this team has a character and a work ethic and a never say die attitude that’s so indicative of Southern Miss, that Southern Miss grit and perseverance. I think they can compete with anyone, and I’m just so proud of the players and coaches. I’m proud of the city (for) showing up for them, and I hope this is our year.”

The Twitter wager will be decided this weekend, so stay tuned to see if we’ll hear Shad White say Southern Miss To The Top.

