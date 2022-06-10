Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Top Of Class
Advertisement

Gluckstadt chief recalls working with fallen Meridian police officer

Memorial candle
Memorial candle(MGN)
By Anthony Warren
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 9:40 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLUCKSTADT, Miss. (WLBT) - Gluckstadt Police Chief Wendell Watts says Thursday’s officer-involved shooting in Meridian is another reminder of what it means to be a “brother in blue.”

“Kennis Croom was a friend and a good officer,” he said. “Today sucks.”

Thursday, Croom and an unidentified female were killed in Meridian.

Lauderdale County Coroner Clayton Cobler confirmed the officer’s identity.

The suspect, Dante Marquez Bender, was still on the run Thursday night.

Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a statewide Blue Alert for the suspect.

“We lost a brother in blue along with being a friend,” Watts said in a Facebook post. “This is especially hard because everyone in law enforcement has been on similar calls and (knows) that it can happen to them or their partner or their friend.”

“I’ve lost a lot of officers over the years that were friends and colleagues. Today brings them all back.”

Wendell Watts reflects on officers lost in the line of duty.
Wendell Watts reflects on officers lost in the line of duty.(WLBT)

Watts was head of security at Merit Health Central when Croom was with Jackson Police Department and the Hinds County Sheriff’s Department.

He got to know Croom when he worked extra jobs at the hospital.

“He’s just a good guy,” he said.

Watts, a law enforcement veteran, lost his best friend in 1997. He recalled receiving a phone call about it in his post on social media.

“My partner for almost five years and best friend killed,” he said. “I can only tell the family of the Meridian officer that I am sorry. I know how you feel, but know he died doing what he loved to do.”

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kelly Baldridge, 24, of Ellisville (left), and Summer Myrick, 24, of Laurel (right), were...
2 Jones Co. mothers charged with child abuse after newborns test positive for meth
An incident at an Eastabuchie Dollar General has the Jones County Sheriff Department (JCSD)...
Two women wanted for questioning in Jones County
HPD respond to reports of shots fired
2 wounded in isolated shooting on Eastside Ave. in Hub City
Crime scene tape
Hburg woman shot in knee in Wed. night altercation
As both Democratic and Republican parties prepare to campaign for control of the U.S. House of...
Results come in as polls close for Miss. primaries

Latest News

Misconceptions could lead to a hire energy bill.
Tips and tricks to safe money on cooling your home
Petal Primary school host mural contest
Petal Primary School hosts 1st annual mural contest
Art in Hattiesburg
Hub City embraces artistic identity
Generic scam
ALERT: Forrest County reports Publisher’s Clearing House scam