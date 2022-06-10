Win Stuff
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Strong to Severe Storms Expected Friday Afternoon

Patrick's Thursday PM Forecast 6/9
By Patrick Bigbie
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 8:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
This evening will be warm with a partly cloudy skies this evening as temperatures fall into the mid 80s. Overnight Lows will be in the low 70s.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Tomorrow will be hot as highs top out into the low 90s, but the heat may trigger some strong to severe t-storms. A Strong Squall Line will move through the area tomorrow afternoon. The hot weather will prime the atmosphere & give us a good set-up for Straight-Line Winds during the afternoon. Winds could be as high as 70 mph.

Models show the line moving in between 1pm - 7pm

Rain chances will be a little higher on Saturday as Scattered T-Storms linger throughout the area. Highs will in the low 90s.

Sunday will be nicer with partly cloudy skies and highs in the low 90s.

Next week is going to be hotter as another Heat Bubble builds up across the southeast. That will drive our temperatures into the upper 90s with heat indices approaching 105° by the middle of next week.

