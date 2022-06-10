Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Top Of Class
Advertisement

Family fun and a hole in one at the Laurel-Jones County Library

The Laurel-Jones County Library will be having two days of indoor mini golf this Friday and Saturday.
By Emily Blackmarr
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 10:19 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel-Jones County Library will be having two days of indoor mini golf this Friday and Saturday.

On Friday, the library will host an adults only night, featuring appetizers, alcoholic beverages and mini golf from 6:00PM - 9:00PM.

On Saturday, the event will be more family friendly and include mini golf, a petting zoo and arts and crafts from 9:00AM - 4:00PM.

“Most kids around here don’t mini golf because we don’t have it in this area,” said Library Director Karyn Walsh. “They’ve never played mini golf. They don’t know what it is, and I’m excited to see the kids and to just kind of play with them.”

The adults only night will cost $25.00 per ticket and the family event will cost $4.00 each or $15 for a group of four.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Kelly Baldridge, 24, of Ellisville (left), and Summer Myrick, 24, of Laurel (right), were...
2 Jones Co. mothers charged with child abuse after newborns test positive for meth
An incident at an Eastabuchie Dollar General has the Jones County Sheriff Department (JCSD)...
Two women wanted for questioning in Jones County
HPD respond to reports of shots fired
2 wounded in isolated shooting on Eastside Ave. in Hub City
Crime scene tape
Hburg woman shot in knee in Wed. night altercation
As both Democratic and Republican parties prepare to campaign for control of the U.S. House of...
Results come in as polls close for Miss. primaries

Latest News

School district receives $26 million in ESSER funding
Lamar County School District addressing multiple issues with ESSER funding
Misconceptions could lead to a hire energy bill.
Tips and tricks to save money on cooling your home
Petal Primary school host mural contest
Petal Primary School hosts 1st annual mural contest
Art in Hattiesburg
Hub City embraces artistic identity