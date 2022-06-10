Family fun and a hole in one at the Laurel-Jones County Library

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel-Jones County Library will be having two days of indoor mini golf this Friday and Saturday.

On Friday, the library will host an adults only night, featuring appetizers, alcoholic beverages and mini golf from 6:00PM - 9:00PM.

On Saturday, the event will be more family friendly and include mini golf, a petting zoo and arts and crafts from 9:00AM - 4:00PM.

“Most kids around here don’t mini golf because we don’t have it in this area,” said Library Director Karyn Walsh. “They’ve never played mini golf. They don’t know what it is, and I’m excited to see the kids and to just kind of play with them.”

The adults only night will cost $25.00 per ticket and the family event will cost $4.00 each or $15 for a group of four.

