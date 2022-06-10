Fallen Meridian officer escorted on I-59

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Local law enforcement honored a Meridian police officer who was shot in the line of duty on Thursday.

The fallen officer, who was identified as Kennis Croom by the Lauderdale County Coroner Clayton Cobler, was transported down Interstate 59 by the Meridian Police Department and Mississippi Highway Patrol units to the State Crime Lab on the Gulf Coast late Thursday night.

While they drove on I-59 through Jones County, units from the Jones County Sheriff’s Department met them and escorted the fallen officer through the county.

The suspect, Dante Marquez Bender, is still on the run as of Thursday night.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a statewide Blue Alert for the suspect.

This story will be updated when more information is provided.

