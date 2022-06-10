‘Dive into an Ocean of Possibilities’ presented at Waynesboro-Wayne County Library

WAYNESBORO, Miss. (WDAM) - Educational outreach representatives from the Mississippi Aquarium conducted an interactive program, entitled “Dive into an Ocean of Possibilities,” on Thursday at the Waynesboro-Wayne County Library.

The event provided a hands-on experience for children. It was intended to inspire children’s passion for animal life and the aquatic world at an early age.

Lizzy Whigham is the outreach manager at the aquarium and said it’s a great opportunity for her to teach the kids about how fun biology can be.

“There’s a lot of opportunities at the Aquarium for different areas of growth and different areas of expertise that kids may want to participate in,” Lizzy said.

“Being able to show them the different biologies is nice because they’re able to kind of see that science can be fun and that’s what I really want them to get from this.”

The event was part of Waynesboro-Wayne County’s Summer Reading Program.

Mississippi Aquarium is a nonprofit public aquarium located in Gulfport. It opened on Aug. 29, 2020, and includes a 5.8-acre complex incorporating both indoor and outdoor habitats with more than 200 species of animals and 50 species of native plants.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.