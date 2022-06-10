Body of female discovered in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The body of an unidentified female is being sent to the State Crime Lab for autopsy after being discovered Friday morning.

According to Hattiesburg Police Department public information officer Ryan Moore, HPD responded to a report of a deceased female in the 5300 block of Mississippi 42 just after 9 a.m. Friday.

.At that time, a death investigation was initiated.

The female’s identity was not being released at this time, pending notification of next of kin, Moore said.

According to Forrest County Deputy Coroner Lisa Klem, the body will be sent to the State Crime Lab for an autopsy.

