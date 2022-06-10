Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Top Of Class
Advertisement

Best-of-3 baseball series with intrastate rival to decide College World Series slot

USM will take on in-state rival Ole Miss in a best-of-three super regional this weekend at Pete...
USM will take on in-state rival Ole Miss in a best-of-three super regional this weekend at Pete Taylor Park to decide who will take a trip to Omaha, Neb., for the College World Series.(USM Baseball Facebook/Ole Miss Baseball Facebook)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 3:39 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Though the approach may be “one game at a time,” there tends to be a little more “oomph” when the University of Southern Mississippi squares off with the University of Mississippi on a baseball diamond.

However, the impact of those outcomes never have been quite as high as what will be at stake when the long-time rivals meet this weekend in one of the eight National Collegiate Athletic Association “super regionals” staged nationwide.

Four super regional sites begin play Friday. The Golden Eagles (47-17) and the Rebels (35-22) are among the other four whose first games are scheduled for Saturday.

First pitch at Pete Taylor Park for the weekend’s best-of-three series includes:

  • Saturday: 3 p.m.; ESPNU
  • Sunday: 3 p.m.; ESPN2/ESPNU
  • Monday: TBD (if necessary).

USM will be appearing in a super regional for only the second time in program history and hosting a super regional for the first time.

The Golden Eagles took advantage of their only super trip, winning two straight at the University of Florida to earn a spot in the 2009 College World Series.

Ole Miss will be making its ninth super appearance, its third in four years and second in a row.

The Rebels have found just one ticket to paradise in those previous eight trips, reaching the promised land in Omaha, Neb., in 2014.

Saturday’s game will mark just the fourth postseason meeting between schools which have met 142 previous times, starting in 1913.

USM dropped a 4-0 decision to a Lance Lynn-led band of Rebels at the 2007 Oxford Regional. The Golden Eagles split a pair of slugfests in the 2021 Oxford Regional, winning 10-7 before losing 12-9 in the regional championship game.

USM travelled to Oxford in 2005, but never crossed bats with the host Rebels. The Golden Eagles managed a two-and-out, with consecutive losses on back-to-back days to the University of Oklahoma (5-4) and the University of Maine (12-2).

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Meridian Police Officer Kennis Croom and Brittany Jones, the suspect's pregnant fiancee, died...
Chief Young: Officer Croom “lost his life doing what he loved”
Law enforcement escorts a fallen Meridian police officer on I-59 to the State Crime Lab.
Fallen Meridian officer escorted on I-59
Body of female sent to State Crime Lab after being discovered Friday morning in Hattiesburg.
Body of female discovered in Hattiesburg
Jerrica Sims, 26, of Hattiesburg, was reported missing on June 9, 2022, to the Hattiesburg...
HPD: Missing woman reported in Hattiesburg
The FCSO is in the very preliminary stages of the investigation.
FCSO investigating disturbance on U.S. 49 after man’s death

Latest News

The event will not be hosted on the LRMA’s front lawn as expected.
LRMA’s ‘Blues Bash’ still set for Friday night
Jones College softball standouts Nia Luckett and Lauren Lindsey repeat as NJCAA All-Americans.
Lindsey, Luckett repeat as NJCAA All-Americans
Ellzey, 42, of Soso, was sentenced on Friday, June 10, to serve a total of 20 years in the...
Soso man sentenced to 20 years with MDOC for molestation charges
Andrew Smith of Paulding is wanted by Laurel police on one count of sexual battery of a child.
LPD asking public’s help in finding suspect charged with sexual battery of a child