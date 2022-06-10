Best-of-3 baseball series with intrastate rival to decide College World Series slot

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Though the approach may be “one game at a time,” there tends to be a little more “oomph” when the University of Southern Mississippi squares off with the University of Mississippi on a baseball diamond.

However, the impact of those outcomes never have been quite as high as what will be at stake when the long-time rivals meet this weekend in one of the eight National Collegiate Athletic Association “super regionals” staged nationwide.

Four super regional sites begin play Friday. The Golden Eagles (47-17) and the Rebels (35-22) are among the other four whose first games are scheduled for Saturday.

First pitch at Pete Taylor Park for the weekend’s best-of-three series includes:

Saturday: 3 p.m.; ESPNU

Sunday: 3 p.m.; ESPN2/ESPNU

Monday: TBD (if necessary).

USM will be appearing in a super regional for only the second time in program history and hosting a super regional for the first time.

The Golden Eagles took advantage of their only super trip, winning two straight at the University of Florida to earn a spot in the 2009 College World Series.

Ole Miss will be making its ninth super appearance, its third in four years and second in a row.

The Rebels have found just one ticket to paradise in those previous eight trips, reaching the promised land in Omaha, Neb., in 2014.

Saturday’s game will mark just the fourth postseason meeting between schools which have met 142 previous times, starting in 1913.

USM dropped a 4-0 decision to a Lance Lynn-led band of Rebels at the 2007 Oxford Regional. The Golden Eagles split a pair of slugfests in the 2021 Oxford Regional, winning 10-7 before losing 12-9 in the regional championship game.

USM travelled to Oxford in 2005, but never crossed bats with the host Rebels. The Golden Eagles managed a two-and-out, with consecutive losses on back-to-back days to the University of Oklahoma (5-4) and the University of Maine (12-2).

