ALERT: Forrest County reports Publisher’s Clearing House scam

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - If you receive a call from Publisher’s Clearing House, it might be a scam.

The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office issued a scam alert via their Facebook page on Thursday, June 9 to warn area residents.

“As we have repeatedly stated, if it sounds too good to be true….it is,” reads the alert.

According to the sheriff’s office, a Forrest County resident reported to police that an individual had contacted them by phone claiming to be Dave Sawyer with the Publisher’s Clearing House. “Dave” said the resident had won a Publisher’s Clearing House monetary prize and a new truck.

“Dave” then told the resident that they needed to send $350 to claim the prize. If the resident preferred to receive the prize privately instead of publicly, then “Dave” could also get his supervisor on the line to obtain some additional information from the resident.

“Our astute resident realized this was a scam and hung up,” reads the alert. “But, they asked us to publicize their story to keep someone else from potentially becoming a victim. We also advised our resident that it would be a good idea to also block “Dave’s” number to eliminate return calls.”

The sheriff’s office wished to remind people that the best course of action when receiving unsolicited phone calls asking for money or information is just to hang up.

