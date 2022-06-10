Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Top Of Class
Advertisement

ALERT: Forrest County reports Publisher’s Clearing House scam

Generic scam
Generic scam(MGN)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 8:48 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - If you receive a call from Publisher’s Clearing House, it might be a scam.

The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office issued a scam alert via their Facebook page on Thursday, June 9 to warn area residents.

“As we have repeatedly stated, if it sounds too good to be true….it is,” reads the alert.  

According to the sheriff’s office, a Forrest County resident reported to police that an individual had contacted them by phone claiming to be Dave Sawyer with the Publisher’s Clearing House. “Dave” said the resident had won a Publisher’s Clearing House monetary prize and a new truck.

“Dave” then told the resident that they needed to send $350 to claim the prize. If the resident preferred to receive the prize privately instead of publicly, then “Dave” could also get his supervisor on the line to obtain some additional information from the resident.

“Our astute resident realized this was a scam and hung up,” reads the alert. “But, they asked us to publicize their story to keep someone else from potentially becoming a victim. We also advised our resident that it would be a good idea to also block “Dave’s” number to eliminate return calls.”

The sheriff’s office wished to remind people that the best course of action when receiving unsolicited phone calls asking for money or information is just to hang up.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Kelly Baldridge, 24, of Ellisville (left), and Summer Myrick, 24, of Laurel (right), were...
2 Jones Co. mothers charged with child abuse after newborns test positive for meth
An incident at an Eastabuchie Dollar General has the Jones County Sheriff Department (JCSD)...
Two women wanted for questioning in Jones County
HPD respond to reports of shots fired
2 wounded in isolated shooting on Eastside Ave. in Hub City
Crime scene tape
Hburg woman shot in knee in Wed. night altercation
As both Democratic and Republican parties prepare to campaign for control of the U.S. House of...
Results come in as polls close for Miss. primaries

Latest News

School officials will meet in July to set its budget for the upcoming year and will be looking...
High fuel costs create budget concerns for WCSD officials
Keith Charles Sandidge, 54, is facing multiple charges of aggravated assault and shooting into...
Preliminary hearing held for Columbia man who shot at officers during standoff
The event was part of the Waynesboro-Wayne County’s Summer Reading Program.
‘Dive into an Ocean of Possibilities’ presented at Waynesboro-Wayne County Library
The town of Heidelberg is buzzing with excitement about a new grocery store.
Heidelberg grocery store is progressing faster than expected