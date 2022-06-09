USM hosting Super Regional watch party in Spirit Park this weekend

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Southern Miss Athletics is set to provide a free opportunity for Golden Eagle fans who may not be able to attend Pete Taylor Park for the Hattiesburg Super Regional this weekend.

Sponsored by Gulf South Productions, USM is hosting a free watch party live from Spirit Park Saturday when the Golden Eagles take on the Ole Miss Rebels.

The idea comes after USM tallied their first regional win at The Pete for the first time in program history as they look to make their first trip to the College World Series since 2009.

Gulf South Productions will set up a 20-foot video wall with an audio system for viewing Saturday and Sunday’s games on the stage at Southern Station when USM battles Ole Miss at 3 p.m. Saturday on ESPNU. Sunday’s game will take place on either ESPN2 or ESPNU.

Southern Miss (47-17) had the odds stacked against them when they were tasked to win three games over a 27-hour period that included a 10-inning, 4-3 win over Kennesaw State before defeating LSU this past Sunday night, 8-4, to set up the final matchup Monday, in which the Golden Eagles proved to be victorious in order to reach their second-ever Super Regional.

Spirit Park Live will open at 2 p.m. with free parking at Cochran Center Reserved Lot (normally Lot 12 for football). Fans will be allowed to bring their own food and beverages, while food trucks will also be on-site for the event. Fans are encouraged to bring chairs, coolers, blankets, etc. To the event.

