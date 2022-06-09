Win Stuff
USM Athletic Director Jeremy McClain looks forward to Super Regional weekend

By Taylor Curet
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 8:49 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Southern Miss Director of Athletics Jeremy McClain sits down to talk about the Golden Eagles’ Hattiesburg Regional Title and the excitement surrounding the baseball team as it prepares to host its first Super Regional this weekend.

